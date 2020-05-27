Pakistan, Turkey agree to fight Covid-19 jointly

Prime Minister Imran Khan and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan have agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation against Covid-19 pandemic to jointly address the situation.

During a telephonic conversation, the Turkish president offered condolences on the tragic crash of airplane in Karachi. He reiterated Turkish nation’s strong support to its Pakistani brethren in this difficult time, Prime Minister Office Media Wing said in in a press release.

Prime minister Imran Khan briefed the Turkish president on the steps taken to control the spread of coronavirus in Pakistan. The prime minister, while discussing the long-term economic repercussions of Covid-19, said a comprehensive coordinated plan of action on debt relief and restructuring is needed to stave off socioeconomic turbulence. Prime Minister Imran highlighted his call for ‘Global Initiative on Debt Relief’ for the developing countries aimed at helping them cope with the challenges.

He briefed president Erdogan on the worsening human rights situation in Indian-held Kashmir accentuated by double lockdown and intensified military crackdown. He also shared Pakistan’s concerns on India’s moves to alter the demographic structure of the occupied territory, while the world is preoccupied with fighting the pandemic. He also apprised him of the demonization of Muslims in India in the context of Covid-19, which should be rejected by the international community. Meanwhile, Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) agreed to work closely for effective containment of the coronavirus outbreak. The resolve came during a telephone call made by Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan to Prime Minister Imran Khan. Thanking the Crown Prince for pardoning Pakistani prisoners and timely repatriation of Pakistani citizens from UAE, the prime minister lauded the steps taken by the UAE authorities to curtail the spread of the pandemic.