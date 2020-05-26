‘John Wick’ creator teases a fifth film

Derek Kolstad, the co-creator and screenwriter on all three John Wick films, has provided an update on the franchise, teasing that the upcoming fourth will probably be followed by a fifth one, too. Kolstad admitted as much during his recent interview with ComicBook.com, but only after discussing how honoured he feels that Keanu Reeves keeps on returning to the titular character, especially since the actor has “done very few sequels.” “He found something very special in John Wick that is very important to him, that is both spoken and unspoken. I don’t know how many more there will be, but I think the plan right now is, at the very least, four to five.” Regarding the upcoming sequels, Kolstad added, “The idea being if we can… Shoehorn is the wrong word. It’s very negative, but if you can look at Chapter 4 and go, ‘Is it one long movie, or do you take your time, let it breathe, be its own creature as four and five?’” “I think that’s where he would be incredibly happy. He’s taken ownership of this character.