Sri Lankan cricket star arrested on drug charge

Police officials said, Sri Lankan police have arrested international cricketer Shehan Madushanka on a charge of possessing heroin.

SLC CEO Ashley de Silva said, “We have not been officially informed on this yet. He is a contracted player. We will take action to suspend his contract if he carries a drug charge.”

Madhushanka is the first contracted player to be remanded over a drug charge after the Sri Lankan international and his friend were arrested on May 23 for possessing heroin.

Kulyapitiya’s magistrate in the north-western province ordered Madhushanka to be remanded till June 2.

The 25-year-old made a tear away start to his international career early in 2008 as he picked up an ODI hat-trick on debut against Bangladesh, making him the fourth bowler to achieve the feat in the history of ODI cricket.