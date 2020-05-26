41 dead bodies handed over to their heirs

41 passengers who had died in the tragic incident of PIA plane crash in Karachi the authorities have handed over bodies to their heirs after receiving their DNA test reports.

Under the directions of PM Imran Khan, was shifting the bodies to their houses. Of the bodies, 4 have been shifted to Lahore and 3 in Islamabad, A PIA spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that the real causes behind the accident will be determined after completion of the ongoing investigations.

He said that PIA was providing all-out facilities to the bereaved families, adding that the national flag carrier issued international and domestic air tickets to the heirs of the victims.

Earlier on May 23, Sindh Health Minister Azra Fazl Pechuhu had said that 97 bodies had been recovered from the site of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crash and all of the victims were passengers of the ill-fated plane.