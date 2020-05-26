Despite US threats, Iranian oil tanker arrives safely in Venezuela ...

The first of five Iranian tankers carrying fuel to Venezuela has moored at Venezuela’s El Palito refinery, Iran’s media reported on Monday.

Iran ignored warnings of retaliation from the US as the first of five Iranian tankers entered Venezuela’s exclusive economic zone on Saturday.

Iran is sending five tankers, loaded with a staggering 1.53 million barrels of gasoline and components to Venezuela, in a move criticised by US authorities as both nations are under US sanctions.

“The Iranian oil/chem Handymax tanker, FORTUNE, which loaded 43 million liters of gasoline during mid-March at Port Shahid Rajaee, Iran, has now moored at berth 2 at the refinery of El Palito, Venezuela, situated west of capital city, Caracas,” tweeted TankerTrackers.com.

A second vessel, the Forest, entered the Caribbean Sea on Saturday. The three remaining vessels were crossing the Atlantic.

The US, which has imposed sanctions on both countries, says it is monitoring the convoy. Both Venezuela and Iran have warned Washington not to interfere with the delivery.

Venezuela is suffering a shortage of refined fuel, despite having the world’s largest oil reserves.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro thanked Iran for its support, describing the two countries as “two revolutionary peoples who will never kneel down before North American imperialism”.

“Venezuela and Iran both want peace,” he said in a televised state address. “We have the right to trade freely.”

On Saturday, Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani repeated a warning that the country would retaliate if the tankers were blocked.

Meanwhile, its sanctions on Venezuela are aimed at increasing pressure on President Maduro to step down. The US recognises opposition leader Juan Guaidó as the country’s legitimate leader.