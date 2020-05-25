Government plans to reimpose lockdown as cases surge past 56,000: Dr Zafar Mirza

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza has hinted that the country may be subjected to further lockdown if the number of coronavirus cases and deaths surged.

Mirza, while speaking to the media in Islamabad, warned that any further negligence over the implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) could worsen the situation as the daily number of cases skyrocketed.

As of now, 56,792 people have been detected to have contracted the virus while 1,169 of them have lost the battle against the disease.

Giving a media briefing in Islamabad, he said that 37,700 patients were undergoing treatment across the country while 112 are currently on ventilators. In the last 24 hours, 34 people have lost their lives to the virus in Pakistan. He said that globally, a total of 5.5 million coronavirus cases have been reported and deaths have exceeded 346,000.

Dr. Zafar Mirza said that the virus is spreading rapidly but people are not taking necessary precautions. If such a situation persists, the government may consider tightening the lockdown after reviewing the situation after Eid, he warned.