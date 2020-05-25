PMLN’s senator Nihal Hashmi tests positive for COVID-19

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nehal Hashmi has tested positive for the cornavirus.

PML-N spokesperson Asad Usmani on Monday said that Hashmi is under self-isolation at his home in Karachi.

Asad Usmani appealed the masses to pray for the PML-N leader’s health.

Earlier, Chief Secretary KP Dr. Kazim Niyaz and Punjab literacy minister have tested positive for the virus.