Sindh Rangers handed over all the items found in the wreckage of the plane after the plane crash in Model Colony area of ​​Karachi to PIA.

All the goods recovered from the accident site were handed over to PIA officials at Rangers Headquarters, Jamia Millia College, Karachi.

The items recovered from the crash site included mobile phones, laptops, iPhones, electronic items, gold and artificial jewelery, various household items, handbags, travel bags, ladies and gents purses, passports and valuables.

Exported goods include 324,300 burnt Pakistani currency and cash (Rs. 1,667,692 in Pakistani currency, 70 70 and ڈالر 625 in foreign currency.

PIA officials praised the steps taken by the Rangers in the rescue operation.

Details of the recovered goods handed over to PIA officials are also being released by Sindh Rangers