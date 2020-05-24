New England bishop takes tongue-in-cheek shot at Tom Brady

A Roman Catholic bishop in New England says not even a Hail Mary is going to help Tom Brady win a seventh Super Bowl championship now that he’s with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Diocese of Providence Bishop Thomas Tobin, in a tongue-in-cheek tweet Friday, took a swipe at the former Patriots quarterback while praising Brady’s former boss for raising more than $1 million for coronavirus relief by auctioning a Super Bowl ring. “Bob Kraft is auctioning a Super Bowl ring for charity,” Tobin tweeted. “Very admirable indeed. But is it true that Tom Brady bid on it because he knows it´s the only way he´ll get another ring?” Brady won six championships in 20 seasons in New England before signing a free agent deal with Tampa Bay.