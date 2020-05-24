Colombian businessman makes hospital bed-coffin combo to serve coronavirus dead

Disturbing images of bodies of dozens of coronavirus victims awaiting burial on the streets of Ecuador’s largest city Guayaquil has motivated a businessman in neighboring Colombia to design something he hopes would prevent a similar scenario in other countries: hospital beds that can be converted to coffins. Colombia’s health system so far has not been overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients – the country is coming to the end of two months of quarantine – but the pandemic has caused overcrowding at hospitals and funeral homes elsewhere. Worried his country’s health system might at some point be over-taxed, Rodolfo Gomez, whose company ABC Displays usually produces marketing material, designed the cardboard bed-coffins. “We saw what was happening in Ecuador, that people were taking dead family members out onto the streets…what’s happening also is that funeral services are collapsing with the pandemic,” said Gomez, 44.