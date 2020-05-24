Pakistan briefs OIC on situation in Held Kashmir

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday held a telephonic conversation with OIC Secretary General Dr Yousef A Al-Othaimeen to update him on the aggravating situation in Indian-held Kashmir (IHK), including Indian move to alter the territory’s demography.

In his conversation, the foreign minister conveyed Pakistan’s deep concerns on the deteriorating human rights and humanitarian situation in the occupied valley and India’s moves to alter the demographic structure of the territory. He highlighted the recent domicile law in Kashmir, stressing that it is in clear violation of relevant UN and OIC resolutions and international law, including the 4th Geneva Convention.

The foreign minister deplored that in the garb of Covid-19 crisis, India is imposing even more stringent lockdown in the occupied territory and enhanced repression of the Kashmiri population through fake encounters, extrajudicial killings and other repressive measures. He stated that occupation forces are inflicting ‘collective punishment’ on entire communities through actions such as torching houses of local residents or razing them to the ground.

The secretary-general was informed that in order to divert the world’s attention from its unacceptable actions in the valley, India may resort to false flag operation and undertake some other misadventure which can imperil regional peace and security.

Foreign Minister Qureshi appreciated the OIC’s consistent support on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and welcomed the statements issued by the OIC and its human rights body, IPHRC, rejecting the new domicile law and India’s other illegal actions in the valley.

About his recent call with the UNSG and a letter addressed to the president of the UNSC, the foreign minister urged the international community to demand from India to implement the relevant UN resolutions; restore fundamental freedoms and repeal discriminatory laws. He also demanded India to allow full and free access to the OIC, IPHRC and the UN to investigate the situation on the ground; and allow Kashmiris to exercise their inalienable right to self-determination. He also apprised the secretary general of the rising wave of Islamophobia as well as demonization of Muslims in India in the context of Covid-19. Secretary General Al-Othaimeen reiterated OIC’s steadfast support to Pakistan on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and assured that the OIC will continue to follow-up on the issue.