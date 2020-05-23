Support of people vital to control spread of Covid-19, says Buzdar

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Saturday called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. During the meeting steps taken to tackle coronavirus came under discussion.

The chief minister said that standard operating procedures (SOPs) should be implemented in an effective manner. He appealed to the people to follow preventive measures against Covid-19 besides maintaining social distancing during ‘Chand Raat’ and Eidul Fitr to stay protected from the pandemic. “Nobody can guess that when this pandemic will come to an end,” he said.

He said that fight against coronavirus is being fought with patience and farsightedness, adding that lively nations always find ways in difficult situations. He said that economic activities are reviving as transportation and train service have resumed but implementation of precautionary measures with regard to virus is of utmost importance. Support of people is vital to stop the spread of this virus, he said. Government efforts would yield positive results if people would follow the SOPs in a real sense, he said, adding that there is a need to change thinking and life standard at collective level.

Punjab Health Minister briefed the chief minister about health facilities and steps taken to control the spread of pandemic.

Meanwhile, provincial ministers Raja Basharat, Mian Mahmood ur Rashid and Malik Muhammad Anwar called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM’s office. Matters regarding implementation on SOPs formulated to eradicate Covid-19 were discussed during the meeting.

The meeting also condoled over the loss of precious human lives in the plane crash and extended heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved families of the victims.

The chief minister said that the Covid-19 has changed the world, therefore people also have to change their lifestyles. “There is a dire need to observe the SOPs on the occasion of Eid, he said, adding that by respecting the demands of devotees, government has opened the shrines and instructions have been issued to the Auqaf Department to ensure implementation on the SOPs at shrines. He said that devotees should also display discipline besides maintaining social distance when visiting the shrines. He further said that strict implementation of safety measures is essential for prevention of coronavirus. Protection of human lives is the top priority of the government, he said.

Additional chief secretary home, principal secretary to the chief minister and secretary information were also present on the occasion

Separately, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that Karachi plane crash is a national tragedy and every heart is saddened and eye is tearful over this tragic incident. The government equally shares the grief of the bereaved families and its sympathies are with them, he said, adding that only the loved ones of victims know the grief of losing someone dear. “May Allah Almighty rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved families of victims,” he added.

The Punjab chief minister also inquired after the Bank of Punjab (BoP) President Zafar Masood on telephone, who miraculously survived in yesterday’s PIA passenger plane crash in Karachi. The chief minister prayed for the early recovery of Zafar Masood.