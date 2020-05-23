Balochistan govt imposes new restrictions on Eid amid COVID-19

The Balochistan government has imposed new restrictions on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr amid a nationwide wave of coronavirus.

According to the notification issued by the Balochistan Home Department, the ban on visiting public places on Eid has been imposed due to the spread of coronavirus in different districts of the province including Quetta.

The ban will apply to Bolan District, Ziarat, Hub, Lasbela Beach, Gwadar, Jeyoni, and other places. The purpose of the ban is to prevent young children and women from sitting together and to maintain social distance.

Officials added that recreational areas in Quetta are also banned, while pillion riding on a motorcycle and more than two people inside a small vehicle are also banned in Quetta.