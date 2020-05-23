CM Punjab terms Karachi plane crash a ‘national tragedy’

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar has offered his condolences at the loss of human lives in the plane crash in Karachi and termed it a national tragedy.

In a statement, Usman Bazdar said that he was deeply saddened over the loss of precious human lives in the Karachi plane crash. He shared the grief of the families of the victims.

“Karachi plane crash is a national tragedy, every heart is sad and tears are shed over this tragedy”, the chief minister added. He further said that the loved ones of the victims of the tragic accident know the grief. He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant patience to the bereaved families.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Bazdar called the Bank of Punjab President, Zafar Masood, and inquired about his well-being following the incident of the PIA plane crash.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Bazdar prayed for the speedy recovery of Zafar Masood and wished him a speedy recovery.

On Friday, at least 97 people were killed after an Airbus A320 passenger airliner crashed into a residential neighbourhood while on approach to the airport in Karachi.