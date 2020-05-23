Government to use PKR 10 billion from the COVID-19 relief funds for interest payment?

It was speculated that PTI government plans to use rupees ten billion from the COVID-19 relief fund for interest payments. The amount will be used to pay off circular debts and to negotiate debt restructuring to reduce electricity tariffs.

However, according to the official statement issued by the Finance Ministry, media reports alleging that the federal government has authorized to use COVID-19 funds for the interest payment are factually inaccurate.

Financial resources allocated for the PM COVID-19 Relief Fund will be utilized only for providing cash assistance to the most vulnerable households and daily wagers.

Moreover, the federal government has decided to bring 16 million households under the coverage of emergency cash assistance against the 5 million households decided earlier.

The statement further adds that the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) meeting allowed allocation of Rs.10 billion from the Fiscal Stimulus Package worth Rs. 1.2 trillion as a stopgap arrangement for interest payment on Rs. 200 billion Pakistan Energy Sukuk-II.

The federal government had allocated Rs. 100 billion for relief on power and gas utility bills for poorest households in the Fiscal Stimulus Package. The government has already provided relief on utility bills for the next 3 months to the poorest households, the statement concludes.