Eat JUST, the food tech startup behind plant-based JUST Egg and widely known as JUST, has just announced that they will be launching a new frozen version available for retail.

JUST egg—a four-pack of folded, pre-cooked plant-based scramble that will retail for $4.99 in the freezer aisle. The company says the new product will be available for purchase at Whole Foods and other select grocery stores.

Headquartered in Emlichheim, Germany, Emsland Group has manufactured innovative pea and potato products that are essential elements in a wide range of food applications since 1928. Partnering with JUST to process mung bean protein, the key ingredient in JUST Egg, is a first for the venerable farmer cooperative and will help ensure a manufacturing infrastructure for JUST Egg that is dependable, efficient and expandable.

Today’s news comes on the heels of JUST’s December acquisition of a 30,000-square-foot factory in Appleton, Minnesota that specializes in patented protein extraction methods for JUST Egg. It also follows the company’s March announcement of a host of global strategic partnerships to manufacture and distribute JUST Egg across North America, Europe, Latin America and East Asia.

The product comes in two formats: a pourable liquid and a pre-baked folded egg patty. It is available in a number of eateries, as well as retail outlets including Walmart, Kroger, Whole Foods, and Safeway among others.

Michael Foods will exclusively manufacture, supply, and distribute JUST Egg to its foodservice and food ingredient customers who are looking for plant-based products.