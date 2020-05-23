South America is new epicentre of COVID-19: WHO

The World Health Organisation(WHO) has said that South America has become “a new epicentre” of the deadly coronavirus pandemic, following a surge in the number of COVID-19 infections.

“In a sense, South America has become a new epicentre for the disease. We have seen many South American countries with increasing numbers of cases,” WHO emergencies director Mike Ryan told a virtual news conference.

“Clearly there is a concern across many of those countries, but clearly the most affected is Brazil at this point.”

The novel coronavirus death toll in Brazil surpassed 20,000 on Thursday, after a record number of fatalities in a 24-hour period. The country’s highest one-day toll of 1,188 pushed the overall death tally to 20,047.

Notably, US President Donald Trump on Monday made the surprise announcement that he is taking hydroxychloroquine, despite his own government experts saying it is not suitable for fighting coronavirus.

Ryan stressed that neither hydroxychloroquine nor chloroquine have been proven to be effective in the treatment of COVID-19 — or in prophylaxis against the disease.