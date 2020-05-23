Tennis star Osaka becomes highest-paid female athlete

Tennis star Naomi Osaka earned $37.4 million last year, a record for a female athlete, surpassing American great Serena Williams.

According to the coveted Forbes magazine, the previous record was fellow tennis player Maria Sharapova’s $29.7 million in 2015. The magazine factors in prize money and endorsements. Forbes will release the entire list next week.

Osaka earned $3.4 million in prize money and $34 million in endorsements. She ranks 29th and Serena Williams ($36 million) stands 33rd on its annual list of the 100 highest-paid athletes.

Osaka is No 29 overall, with Williams at No 33, on the annual list of the 100 top-earning athletes released by Forbes. Williams had led the way among women each of the past four years with annual pre-tax income ranging from $18 million to $29 million.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion has collected almost $300 million during her career from endorsers that have swarmed the 38-year-old star.

Osaka, the winner of 2018 US Open and 2019 Australian Open, has secured lucrative deals with global brands like Procter & Gamble, All Nippon Airways and Nissin.