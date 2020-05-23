Facebook’s new AI tool will automatically identify items you put up for sale

Facebook is launching what it’s calling a “universal product recognition model” that uses artificial intelligence to identify consumer goods, from furniture to fast fashion to fast cars.

It’s step one towards a future the place the merchandise in each picture on its web site might be recognized and doubtlessly shopped for. “We want to make anything and everything on the platform shoppable, whenever the experience feels right,” Manohar Paluri, head of Applied Computer Vision at Facebook, instructed The Verge. “It’s a grand vision.”

This can be quite challenging, since it can get difficult to optimize parameters for one task without reducing the effectiveness of another. For instance, optimizing a model to recognize cars well might mean that it can’t recognize patterns on clothing as effectively. “I want to build something that ultimately feels like having one of your best friends with you whenever you get dressed, shop, want a recommendation, or simply need some inspiration,” Tamara Berg, a Facebook research scientist, wrote in a blog post. Facebook says it essentially wants to use these AI techniques to transform online shopping for everyone on its platforms through personalization. It’s currently unknown when we’ll start to see these models come into play on the platform, but it’ll certainly be helpful once they do.