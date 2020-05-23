Facebook to embrace remote work in post-pandemic shift

Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg said Thursday remote work is here to stay, and that half of the social network’s staff could be doing jobs from afar within a decade. Zuckerberg devoted a live-streamed “town hall’ meeting with employees to how a remote-work trend compelled by the pandemic is being embraced by employees without affecting productivity. He outlined steps Facebook will take to adapt operations to remote work for the long-term, saying it is quite possible that about half of the company’s employees could doing their jobs that way within 10 years. “I think we’re going to be the most forward-leaning company on remote work, at our scale for sure,” Zuckerberg said. “But, we’re going to do this in a way that is measured and thoughtful and responsible and in phases over time.” Initial steps will include “aggressively” hiring remotely instead of requiring face-to-face interviews with candidates.