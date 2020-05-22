FIR registered against woman who misbehaved with police officers

Police have registered a case against a woman whose video went viral on the social media in which she can be seen misbehaving with police officials at the Hazara Motorway. The case was registered on the complaint of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Aurangzaib Khan on Thursday and the FIR describes the woman as an ‘unidentified person’.

A statement, shared by Mansehra police stated that the cops were deployed on a contractual basis for CPEC security. The statement also stated that no official on duty was suspended and neither has a case been registered against the officials. The FIR has accused the woman of interfering in the matters of the state and threatening the police officials. The woman had received a lot of flak on social media after her video went viral in which she can be seen shouting and threatening police officers at the motorway.