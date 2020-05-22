Not a single mill of Sharif family exported sugar: Marriyum

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday has said that not a single mill of Sharif family has exported sugar.

Responding to the inquiry commission’s report on sugar scandal, the PML-N leader said that Ramzan Sugar Mill of former Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif was already closed. Establishing commission and presenting report is just a ‘circus’ to save PM Imran Khan, she added.

Marriyum Aurangzeb alleged that the decisions regarding sugar theft were approved by Punjab CM Buzdar and PM Imran but the blame of corruption was put on Sharif family.

If PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif can spend his time in National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) torture cell then why the concerned authorities have not arrested Imran Khan and CM Buzdar until now, she added.

PML-N leaders, holding a press conference, on Friday rejected inquiry commission’s forensic report on sugar scandal and called it as a piece to deceive the people.

PML-N’s Malik Ahmed Khan said that federal minister Khusro Bakhtiar gave permission to export sugar in haste. Questions were raised on Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah when responsibility of Punjab CM Usman Buzdar was challenged, he stated.

The PML-N leader told that export decision increased sugar prices, adding PM Imran Khan has given clean chit to the perpetrators.

Separately, Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing &Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest and Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the name of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had been included in the investigation report of sugar scam on the basis of hostility.

The provincial information minister said that the name of Sindh chief minister had been deliberately included in the report. He said that the period in which the inquiry into the sugar scam was ordered was related to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, adding that, the report did not said much about CM Punjab. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the investigation of the sugar scam related to the tenure of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had already been carried out. The provincial Information Minister said that the lack of the mentioning of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in the report showed what the real objectives of the report were. He said that many people sitting in the federal cabinet had been clearly saved in this investigation report. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that he had no sympathy with Jahangir Tareen nor did he belong to our party, but it seemed that there were differences in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Jahangir Tareen had been made the victim of it.

The provincial information minister said that all the people except Jahangir Tareen had been shielded. He said that inclusion of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah’s name in the investigation report of Sugar scam was based on malice and prejudice. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah further said that Omni Group was a very old business entity, and had been engaged in business activities for a long time, adding that, It was inappropriate to associate it with PPP. The provincial Information Minister said that PPP was a political party and it was inappropriate to associate it with any business entity. He said that the attempt to involve Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in the investigation of the Sugar scam, and the attempt to save Punjab Chief Minister showed that all these reports and investigations were based on malice, adding that, when the intention was negative right from the start of the investigation then what would be the investigation and who would be the punished?

Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives as a result of the crash of a Pakistan International Airlines plane in Karachi. He said he was deeply saddened by the tragic incident. The provincial information minister also offered condolences to the families of the victims on behalf of the Sindh government. He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant all the deceased a place in His mercy.