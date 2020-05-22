NCOC continues to meet amid Eid holidays

National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Friday held its high level meeting amid Eid holidays as the entire country observed vacations from May 22-27 for celebrating Eidul Fitr.

The NCOC meeting, headed by Minister for Planning Development Reforms and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar, through video link discussed the matter pertaining to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) compliance on Jumma tul Widda, Eid prayers and crowded places during Eid shopping The Forum emphasized that the general public should realize its responsibility to observe social distancing, wearing mask, maintaining six feet distance, avoid shaking hands and embracing each other on the occasion of Eidul Fitr.

It also advised to completely follow the safety guidelines and SOPs in overcrowded places, travelling through public transport and trains.

Speaking on the occasion, Asad Umar said, this Eid was going to be different from the previous ones as the people should keep social distancing while sharing Eid greeting. He said philanthropists should facilitate and provide assistance to the poor masses affected due to the lockdown.

Asad said capacity of hospitals to treat coronavirus patients should be sought from the hospital administrations so that policy making and future strategy should be devised as per the situation. The NCOC said there was a comprehensive data sharing system in place to share authentic information regarding the pandemic.