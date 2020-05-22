Pakistan sends medical supplies to US in war against COVID-19

Pakistan has gifted personal protective equipment (PPE) to the United States to show solidarity in the fight against the coronavirus.

A Pakistan Air Forces C-130 plane carrying medical supplies for the US landed at the Andrews Air Base in Washington DC. The material including surgical masks and protective suits was received by Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense David Halloway and other US staff.

Pakistan ambassador to the United States Asad Majeed Khan and other staff of the Pakistani embassy were also present at the airport.

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has appreciated Pakistan for sending medical supplies to the US to fight coronavirus.

Taking to twitter, Mike Pompeo termed the supplies of medical equipment as a sign of solidarity between both the countries in the war against COVID-19.

Appreciate Pakistan’s goodwill donation of surgical masks and protective suits to @FEMA. This delivery is a symbol of U.S.-Pakistan solidarity in the fight against COVID-19. #WeAreInThisTogether #Partners4Prosperity pic.twitter.com/TUk3nTQZgu — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) May 21, 2020

It may be noted that the global infections from the novel coronavirus passed five million on Thursday as the pandemic played out unevenly across the planet, with China eager to declare a victory, Europe tentatively emerging from its shell and deaths still rising in hotspots in Latin America.

The grim milestone comes after known cases of COVID-19 doubled in just one month, according to AFP data collected from official sources, with the death toll now topping 328,000 worldwide.