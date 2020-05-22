Daily Times

China condemns US envoy Alice Wells’ remarks on CPEC

Chinese Embassy in Pakistan has responded to remarks by outgoing US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Alice Wells on the China-Pakistan relations and the CPEC project.

The Chinese Embassy in Pakistan termed the remarks as irresponsible and totally baseless, terming it an attempt to defame China-Pakistan relations.

“Her speech is totally baseless, just a repetition of her same old tune. This is yet another doomed attempt to defame Sino-Pak relations and the CPEC. We are firmly opposed to it,” the embassy said in a statement.

“Today marks the 69th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan,” the statement said adding that for the past 69 years, two countries have established and consolidated an all-weather friendship.

It said that both the countries respect each other and support each other, cooperate for common prosperity and work together to promote regional peace and stability.

The embassy said that in the current fight against COVID-19, China and Pakistan stand together and China donated medical equipment and materials of more than $55 million to Pakistan.

It said that they take Pakistan as an equal partner and never asked Pakistan to “do more”.

 

