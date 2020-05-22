PIA plane crash: Latest Updates

According to the last conversation between the pilots and Air Traffic Control, both engines of the plane were failed and there was a serious malfunction.

Notably, CEO Bank of Punjab and senior journalist from Channel 24 were also aboard.

The names of crew members are as follow:

Sajjad Gul, Usman Azam, Fareed Ahmed Chaudhry, Abdul Qayyum Ashraf, Malik Irfan Rafiq Ghallu, Madoha Iram, Amina Irfan, Aasma Shahzadi.

It is pertinent to mention here that the plane was merely 10 to 12 years old.

Flight PK-303 from Lahore was about to land in Karachi when it crashed at the Jinnah Garden area near Model Colony in Malir, just a minute before its landing, the report said. A rescue operation is underway.

The crash comes as Pakistanis across the country are preparing to celebrate the end of Ramadan and the beginning of Muslim holiday Eid al-Fitr, with many travelling back to their homes in cities and villages.