Palestine rejects UAE aid delivered on first direct flight to Israel

The Palestinian government has refused medical aid transported by air through Israel by the UAE.

The UN-facilitated flight carrying coronavirus supplies was delivered by an Etihad Airways plane that flew from the UAE to Tel Aviv, a controversial move. The UAE does not have diplomatic relations with Israel, however, shared concerns over Iran’s influence in the region have led to a discrete thaw in ties between Israel and the Arab Gulf in recent years.

“The UAE authorities did not coordinate with the State of Palestine before sending the aid,” the government sources said, adding that “Palestinians refuse to be a bridge [for Arab countries] seeking to have normalised ties with Israel.”

They asserted that any assistance meant to be sent to the Palestinian people should be coordinated with the Palestinian Authority first.

Israel and the UAE do not have formal diplomatic relations, despite their de facto alliance against Iran.

Palestinians and their supporters oppose “normalisation” efforts with Israel, arguing that diplomatic pressure is an essential tool to get Israel to put an end to its occupation of Palestinian territories and violation of human rights.

Last year, Israel’s then foreign minister Israel Katz visited Abu Dhabi, where he discussed the “Iranian threat” with Emirati officials, his office said at the time. In 2018, Miri Regev, who was serving as Israel’s sports minister, also flew to the Emirati capital, notably going on a public tour of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

Israel was due to participate in the World Expo 2020 in Dubai, which was postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak.