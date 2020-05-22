Iran accused of cyber-attacks on Israel websites

Multiple Israeli websites have been reported to be the targets of a cyber-attack on Thursday, with their homepages being disabled and replaced by a threatening message.

There has been no official indication yet as to who was behind the attacks, however, Israeli media is accusing Iranian hackers of staging the attack, claiming that the homepages of the sites were replaced with an anti-Israel video displaying a message in Hebrew and English stating: “The countdown to Israeli destruction began a long time ago.”

The group’s YouTube channel describes them as hackers set on avenging Israel’s treatment of Palestinians.

The Israel National Cyber Bureau, the government agency tasked with protecting Israel from hacking attacks confirmed that “a host of Israeli websites were hacked in the morning hours in a suspected Iranian cyber-attack.”

“The matter is being handled by the Bureau. We recommend users refrain from pressing any links on compromised sites,” the Bureau said.

The hacked websites additionally showed a video clip of Israeli cities being flopped as well as messages endangering the damage of the profession state. However, cybersecurity specialists declare the range of the assault was fairly little since they were all assaulted by means of a solitary gain access to factor.

The targetted websites make use of the Upress web server, a regional Israeli WordPress holding solution, which launched a declaration guaranteeing firms keeping information with them that the situation would certainly be dealt with.

A declaration provided by the business revealed: “We have detected a large-scale cyber-attack on many of our sites. This is a deliberate and widespread attack by anti-Israeli elements.”