Sindh imposes ban on swimming, bathing in sea on Eid

The government of Sindh imposed a ban on swimming and bathing in sea and canals on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr, as a part of precautionary measure against coronavirus.

As per to a notification issued by the Home Department of Sindh Govt, the ban has been imposed under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) to control the spread of the coronavirus.

Considering the request of commissioners Karachi and Hyderabad, the home department has decided to impose a ban on bathing and swimming on the eve of the upcoming Eid.

Notification reads that, Rush at the beaches could cause further spread of the novel coronavirus in the province.

Earlier on May 20, the district administration had announced that all the tourist spots and hotels in Murree will remain closed during the Eidul-Fitr holidays.