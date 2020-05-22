PIA announced special discount for doctors, paramedics

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), in order to pay tribute to the doctors and paramedical staff fighting coronavirus by offering them a discount on flights during Eid-ul-Fitr festival.

Air Marshal Arshad Malik PIA chief executive officer (CEO) instructed, the National Flag Carrier announced a 10% discount on all flights for the doctors and paramedical staff who are wanted to travel before and during Eid-ul-Fitr.

He said that the issuance of air tickets on discounted price was an effort to acknowledge the sacrifices and services of all doctors and paramedical staff.

The medics could get their air tickets on discounted prices after showing their identity card issued by Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC).

Earlier on May 17, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had announced that all airlines operating domestic flights from Pakistan airports will be charging similar fares.

The coronavirus is engulfing tens of thousands of lives and leaving hundreds of thousands infected globally. Unavailability of its vaccine is the biggest challenge that the world confronts today. All medical professionals are scampering to find a cure for this deadly disease. The role of doctors during humanitarian crisis deserves immense praise.

Pakistani doctors, nurses and medical experts are all working day and night to save precious lives even though all of them might not have safety kits. Regardless, their top priority is to provide intensive care to coronavirus-affected patients.

It is the right time to stand firmly with our national heroes and extend support to them in order to fight coronavirus.