SOPs for passenger transport services released by Motorway Police

Motorway Police released a list of SOPs that passenger transport services must abide by all standard operating procedures while travelling on Motorway.

As per details National highways, motorways will allow entries to transport vehicles carrying passengers from May 22 (today) for Inter and Intra-city travels.

Provincial governments of respective areas are to ensure that all the SOPs are acted upon and upheld in letter and spirit, said the motorway police.

The SOPs demand that transport vehicles be filled up to 50% of their capacity and adequate distance is to be observed among passengers inside the vehicle.

Disinfection gates are to be installed at transport terminals and all passengers must walk through them before boarding their vehicle.

It has also been included in list of SOPs that the transporters and the provincial governments to maintain a database of regular disinfection’s performed on each vehicle at regular intervals.

Motorway police has also tasked relevant officials to issue certificates to vehicles that pass all health and safety examinations before being allowed on the road.