No restrictions on today`s Friday congregational prayers in Sindh after 2 months

Friday congregations Prayers were henceforth allowed and worshipers will not have to deal without restrictions in their way to the mosques, Government of Sindh officially announced.

An order of the Sindh government on the matter reads that pillion riding will remain suspended and strict adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs) must be ensured by mosque officials.

Pakistan’s second largest province earlier imposed a three-hour curfew-like lockdown to stop people from attending Friday congregational prayers.

Sindh has the country’s largest urban population, and therefore remains most vulnerable to social transmission of coronavirus.

Last Friday, scores went to mosques to pray, despite government warnings not to.

Notably, Pakistan has the most virus cases in South Asia.