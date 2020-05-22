Revealing yet another super-power in the skillful squid, scientists have discovered that squid massively edit their own genetic instructions not only within the nucleus of their neurons, but also within the axon — the long, slender neural projections that transmit electrical impulses to other neurons.

This is the first time that edits to genetic information have been observed outside of the nucleus of an animal cell.

MBL senior scientist Joshua Rosenthal, an author on the new paper, says this unusual method of editing messenger RNA likely has something to do with the squid’s behavior in the ocean. “It works by this massive tweaking of its nervous system,” Rosenthal adds. “Which is a really novel way of going through life.”

All organisms do some form of RNA editing, with some human disorders linked with malfunctions of RNA editing.

These include sporadic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, known as ALS or Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

RNA editing also plays a role in immunity, and some studies in fruit flies suggesting it may help them adapt to changing temperatures.

However, the humble squid does this RNA editing on a prodigious scale.

MBL senior scientist Joshua Rosenthal, an author on the new paper, says this unusual method of editing messenger RNA likely has something to do with the squid’s behavior in the ocean. “It works by this massive tweaking of its nervous system,” Rosenthal adds. “Which is a really novel way of going through life.”