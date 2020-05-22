You read it right, dead dog. No human would have imagined such a scene, that one day there will be a time when a man has to calm his hunger by eating dead animals on the road. But this is the truth of 21st century India, and it has been seen on a highway near the capital of the country, Delhi.

In the backdrop of coronavirus crisis and ordeals faced by migrant workers, a disturbing video surfaced on social media in which a man can be seen eating the carcass of an animal that died on a road. It is being claimed that the video is from Rajasthan’s Shahpura, and was recorded when a man was passing through Delhi-Jaipur National Highway. The man recording the video asked the man to not eat meat from the road, and helped him with some food and water.

“This man is eating [dog] meat on the road,” he narrates in the video he shared on social media.