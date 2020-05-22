You read it right, dead dog. No human would have imagined such a scene, that one day there will be a time when a man has to calm his hunger by eating dead animals on the road. But this is the truth of 21st century India, and it has been seen on a highway near the capital of the country, Delhi. In the backdrop of coronavirus crisis and ordeals faced by migrant workers, a disturbing video surfaced on social media in which a man can be seen eating the carcass of an animal that died on a road. It is being claimed that the video is from Rajasthan’s Shahpura, and was recorded when a man was passing through Delhi-Jaipur National Highway. The man recording the video asked the man to not eat meat from the road, and helped him with some food and water.“This man is eating [dog] meat on the road,” he narrates in the video he shared on social media.“You don’t have food to eat? What are you eating? You will die!” he shouts at the man. Then he instructs the man to stand at the side of the road where he approaches him with a lunchbox of food and gives him a water bottle, while covering his mouth with a handkerchief.Without hesitation, the hungry man begins to eat the food as Naruka questions him about his background and tells him that he will give him money. Then Naruka says to the camera: “I saw this man eating an animal that might have died on the road when I was on my way to Delhi. If you see a person on your way please help them and share this video with the government as much as you can.”Sharing the clip on his Facebook page, Naruka wrote in Hindi: “Humanity became a shame on Delhi-Jaipur National Highway in Shahpura of Rajasthan when a labourer was forced to eat a dead dog due to hunger. No one has understood it as a big thing to help him by stopping his car. Well. I fed him and gave him money. If you ever see someone hungry, please help.”The video was posted by social media users, with many tagging government officials in their posts.