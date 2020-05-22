Seattle-based Amazon is ramping up its operations in India’s growing market by launching Amazon Food, which will deliver prepared meals. The company already offers grocery delivery in many Indian cities.

Competitors include online food delivery platform Zomato and Swiggy, which raised $43 million from investors last month in a bid to expand into new businesses.

For its part, Zomato recently landed $5 million in new investment. Also, Zomato, bought Uber’s food delivery business earlier this year.

“Customers have been telling us for some time that they would like to order prepared meals on Amazon in addition to shopping for all other essentials,” the company said about the launch of the new operations.

Amazon is starting its food-delivery service in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru. According to Reuters, Amazon had been planning for the rollout last year, but then had to iron out logistical issues to enter the highly competitive business.