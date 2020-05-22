Coronavirus outbreak paralyzed the whole world with its terror. Hunger, joblessness, lack of necessities, shortage of medical facilities, and other prevailing critical issues created havoc for all. Especially for the lower-income groups, the prevailing situation became a battle of survival.

Master Group recognizing its social and moral responsibility came forward for the well-being of its fellow Pakistanis. In the fight against Coronavirus, Master Group came up with a great initiative of #COROimdad. With the collaboration of Saylani Welfare Trust, Master Group provided ration bags to 20,000 individuals that got most affected by the pandemic. After successfully achieving the set target, the group kept striving to help fellow Pakistanis in this hour of need.

The unstoppable and unbreakable spirit of serving Pakistan and its inhabitants’ kept the group motivated to find suitable ways to reach out to the people requiring aid. During this holy month of Ramadan, with #DontLetThemSleepHungry Master Group and Saylani Welfare Trust, wants to extend the help to another 30,000 individuals. To complete this mission effectively they request your contribution to the cause.

Mr. Samir Malik, Director Master Group, said, “We at Master Group strongly believe in continuously supporting our community; especially in difficult times like these. We stand together with all the affected people and wish to give them hope. I urge all corporations and citizens to give back in any way that they can.”

This time, Master Group and Saylani Welfare Trust request you all to come forward and support the cause by donating as much as you can. Master Group will match the EACH rupee donated.

With so many other initiatives, Master Group is tirelessly working on #dontletthemsleephungry to feed the indigent fellow Pakistanis during this time of need.

With expertise in several industries, Master Group has pioneered as one of the leading conglomertes of Pakistan with businesses in the foam, textile, automotive, engineering, power, retail, and furniture sector. The Group has always believed in giving back to the society and deligently works for the wellbeing of the community.

You can donate to make a difference as well:

Account Title – Saylani Welfare

Dubai Islamic Bank Account No 0011036013, Shaheed e Millat Road, Karachi

IBAN# PK35DUIB0000000011036013