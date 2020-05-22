India gearing up for false flag operation: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan once again stressed on Thursday that India is gearing up for a false flag operation to divert the world’s attention from the genocide it is committing in occupied Kashmir.

“At least 15 homes of Kashmiri citizens were torched by Indian occupation forces in Srinagar yesterday [Wednesday],” PM Imran wrote on his Twitter handle, adding that India is subjecting Kashmiris to brutal oppression with the help of its 900,000 security forces stationed in the occupied valley of Kashmir.

The prime minister also shared images of the torched and destroyed houses of the Kashmiri people. He reiterated that India is about to launch a false flag operation in order to divert the world’s attention away from the deteriorating human rights situation in the occupied valley.

Meanwhile, a senior Indian diplomat was summoned to Foreign Office on Thursday to register Pakistan’s strong protest over the ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in Chirikot Sector.

Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces on Wednesday, 45-year-old Arif, resident of Pothi village, had sustained serious injuries, Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-calibre mortars and automatic weapons. In 2020, India has so far committed 1102 ceasefire violations.

Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, it was underscored that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, and are also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct. “These egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security,” the spokesperson said.

The Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB. It was also urged to allow the UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per UNSC resolutions.