Huawei’s ambitions unbowed despite US pressure

Construction cranes at Huawei’s headquarters busily expand an already massive faux-European campus that Walt Disney would envy, as well as an in-house “university” that trains the Chinese telecom giant’s growing global workforce.

If the United States hoped to stop the company in its tracks, it hasn’t yet.

An escalating US effort to block supplies of vital semiconductors to a company it views as a security risk has Huawei officials and staff speaking anew of a sense of “crisis” on its huge campuses in and around the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen. But despite Washington’s now 18-month campaign — and the current coronavirus pandemic — staffing and the company’s big ambitions continue to grow. The new US pressure “has naturally led to some concerns”, said Huawei University’s deputy director, Ryan Liu.

“But I’ve worked for Huawei many years and we are confident the company will guide us on the correct path.” The US Commerce Department said Friday it was tightening efforts to deny Huawei access to global semiconductor supplies. Huawei on Monday said the move will disrupt world supply chains and threaten the company’s “survival”. “If the spirit of the ruling is followed, it would have a major impact on Huawei,” said Kelsey Broderick, analyst with Eurasia Group consultancy.

Huawei’s ability to find homegrown replacement chips is “low” at best, she said.

European village

But Washington has repeatedly granted reprieves for earlier sanctions on Huawei, and the US may face opposition from American and foreign chipmakers who would suddenly lose orders from Huawei.