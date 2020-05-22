NAB holds ceremony to distribute cheques among victims of scams

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lahore holds a cheque distribution ceremony to hand over recovered money among affectees of different corruption scandals.

The ceremony was graced by all Directors of the Regional Bureau as Chief guests. Around 250 affectees received cheques worth Rs83.515 Million. Social distancing was ensured as per the SOPs of Government in order to prevent from COVID-19.

As per details, following the directions issued by worthy Chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal, regarding handing over of recovered money cheques among affectees in different Corruption Scandals earlier to Eid-ul-Fitr is the priority of NAB so the Eid greetings would become multi-fold of the affectees. For the reason, NAB Lahore arranges a cheque distribution ceremony in which recovered money from different corruption scandals worth Rs 83.551 Million has been handed over among 250 affectees.

The affectees included 207 from Model Housing Enclave Scam who received Rs57 Million as the same have been paid with their 100% looted money in said scam, whereas, , 41 affectees of M/s Axis Global Limited received Rs16.7 Million amount cheques. Other recipients from Bank of Punjab (BoP), Northern Power Generation Company Limited (NPGCL) and Pakistan Post got Rs 10 million amount cheques.

As per the vision of Chairman NAB, Justice Javed Iqbal, efforts are underway on priority to recover looted month from corrupt elements. Moreover, cases related to Housing Sector are being dealt with particular focus while keeping in view public interest.