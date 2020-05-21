Police recover 18 rare deer being smuggled from Thar

UMARKOT: 18 deer of Thar were being smuggled illegally in the black Toyota car from UmarKot.

SHO UmarKot Khalil Kanbhar told that deer were caught and hunted from thar dessert adding that 3 clupirts have been taken into custody along with 18 deer.

According to SHO UmarKot police stopped the black Toyota car BLL-645 on Mirpur Khas road and found deer inside it.

He told that deer must be taken for hotels or for private zoo.

The smugglers, identified as Muhammad Owais Pathan, Muhammad Kashif Miyo and Zeeshan, all residents of Hyderabad, were handed over to the SWD.

According to Wildlife Department the clupirts tried to deceive us by showing a private zoo permit.

SWD Deputy conservator Mir Aijaz Talpur told that the permit was in fact issued only for captive breeds of animals and did not sanction the transport, sale and purchase of wild animals.

As per SWD officials, the offenders own a private zoo, and their motive behind the smuggling bid was to keep the deer at their zoo.

According to details that the smugglers had purchased the deer from different areas of Tharparkar, including Chhachro and Daheli talukas.

“They have shared details of the people from whom they had purchased the deer and the department will take strict action against all those involved in the illegal hunting and trade of the animals,” he assured

A case against the smugglers has been registered under the Sindh Wildlife Protection Ordinance.

According to Wildlife Department there is a penalty if they fail to pay the required penalty and compensation to the SWD so they will be punished.

“They could be fine of Rs50,000, in addition to Rs100,000 for each deer”, he added

In case of non-payment of compensation, the deer will be released in the Chinkara Wildlife Sanctuary near Mithi, Tharparkar, according to SWD officials

“All deer have been taken to custody of wild life Department”,he added