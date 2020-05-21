Speakers stress practical measures to ensure quality legal education

LAHORE: Speakers at national conference on legal education in Pakistan have stressed the need to rationalize practical standards for improving quality of legal education system in Pakistan.

The virtual conference was jointly organized by Supreme Court Bar Association and Institute for Legal Research here on Thursday. SCBA senior vice president Chaudhry Ghulam Murtaza advocate, Punjab Judicial Academy Trainer Zafar Iqbal Kalanauri advocate, ILRA Chairman Syed Shahbaz Bukhari advocate, Quaid e Azam Law College Principal Nafeer A Malik, principals of law colleges of various institutions of higher learning including Islamia University Bahawalpur, University of Central Punjab, Kinnaird College, Superior Law College, Toppers Law College and representatives of other law colleges participated in the conference. Addressing the conference, Mr Ghulam Murtaza said that every petitioner wished to have a competent lawyer because he/she wanted to win the case. He said that most of lawyers learn so many things from practice after joining the profession which they should had learnt at college level otherwise. He said that there was need to have rationale standards regarding grant of affiliation to any law college. He said that especially the standards regarding number of appointment of permanent faculty members at a law college should be linked with number of seats allocated to them.

Mr Zafar Iqbal Kalanauri said that high standard legal education in law colleges would also lead to the appointment of competent judges at various courts. He said that legal profession should be taken as serious as medical profession because it was also associated with life and death of the people and many such matters of the common man which were important to their everyday life. Mr Syed Shahbaz Bukhari said that ILRA was making efforts to introduce reforms in legal education system in Pakistan since many years. He said that ILRA had presented many proposals and doing research on various suggestions to meet the required quality of legal education in the country. He said that ILRA could provide comprehensive training program to those colleges facing problems in this regard for streamlining online legal education under prevailing situation of COVID 19.