Taliban supreme leader announces amnesty for opponents

Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada, the supreme leader of the Afghan Taliban, has announced a general amnesty for his opponents on condition that they renounce enmity, saying that every male and female member of society will be given their due.

In a message before Eid al-Fitr, the Taliban leader specifically said that the “Islamic Emirate” had no monopoly policy and assured that every man and woman in Afghan society would be given their rights so that no one feels deprived or unfair.

“All work necessary for the welfare, durability and development of society will be addressed in the light of divine Shariah law,” the statement said. He offered general amnesty to all those standing in the opposition ranks if they choose to renounce their enmity.

Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada said, “Based on our policy, we want brotherhood from Islamic countries, neighbourliness with neighbours and constructive relations with all countries in the region and the world.”