Owners demand reopening of cinema houses in KP

The owners of cinema houses in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have expressed disappointment over no relief from the government amid the coronavirus lockdown.

They believe that since the lockdown-affected industries got relief from the government and further relaxation in lockdown has been announced during Eid days for industries, bazaars and public transport, but the cinema owners have got no relief or package.

They held out assurance of following all SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) set by government for ensuring safety of the movie watchers.

Cinema owners said after observance of strict lockdown for two months to prevent coronavirus spread, the government was now easing it by opening different bazars and markets.

So the government should also lift ban on screening of movies at cinema houses and allow them to make earning because people associated with this industry are facing severe economic hardships because of closure of the industry.

They said the cinema industry was already passing through crisis due to slump in business and corona lockdown further deteriorated the situation, forcing the employees of cinema houses to starvation.

The cinema owners said the activities in the Pashto film industry have come to a standstill since the lockdown and thousands of people associated with the business are deprived of livelihood. They said now during the occasion of Eid, people also deserve some healthy entertainment. They said the cinema houses, if allowed to open, will make sure that the SOPs are followed in letter and spirit.