Pakistan appreciates support extended by US in FATF, debt relief

Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh in a virtual discussion with members of the US-Pakistan Business Council said Pakistan appreciates the support extended by the US in the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), fight against Covid-19 and debt relief from G20 countries.

Esperanza Jelalian, President of the US-Pakistan Business Council, Charles Freeman, Senior Vice-President Asia of US Chamber of Commerce, Steven Kobos, Chairman of the US-Pakistan Business Council, Dr Asad M Khan, Ambassador of Pakistan to the US and other senior office-bearers and members of the US-Pakistan Business Council and US Chamber of Commerce also attended the discussion.

During the discussion, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh conveyed heartfelt sympathies from the government and the people of Pakistan on the loss of precious lives in the US due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking on the occasion, the president of the American-Pakistani Business Council Esperanza Jelalian and president Steven Kobos declared that the American government and the businessmen consider Pakistan as an important trade partner.