Cyclone Amphan: 14 people died in Bangladesh and India

At least 14 people died in the super cyclone Amphan in Bangladesh and India, and destroying thousands of homes, according to official counts from the two countries.

Cyclone Amphan blew off roofs and whipped up waves that swallowed embankments and bridges and left entire villages without access to fresh water, electricity and communications.

The cyclone weakened after crossing the coast on Wednesday evening amid massive evacuations.

Officials warn that relief and repair work will be made harder by the coronavirus pandemic, which has already sapped the health care system.

In low-lying Bangladesh, up to 10 people have died while 12 deaths were reported in West Bengal, India.

Bangladeshi officials also said they had moved hundreds of Rohingya refugees from Myanmar, living on a flood-prone island in the Bay of Bengal, to shelter.

The region, with 58 million people in the two bordering countries, has some of the most vulnerable communities in South Asia: poor fishing communities in the Sunderbans and over a million Rohingya refugees living in crowded camps in Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh.