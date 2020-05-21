Khamenei threatens the US with expulsion from Iraq and Syria

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei says the United States will be “expelled from Iraq and Syria,” adding that “The U.S. government’s long-term performance has led to abhorrence by a major part of the world.”

Khamenei’s remarks came during a virtual meeting via video teleconference on Sunday May 17 with a group of students and the members of student political, scientific, and cultural associations in Tehran.

Khamenei also accused the United States of “warmongering, helping notorious governments, training terrorists, unconditional support for oppression and the like.”

The U.S., several regional counties and at times leading European states have accused Iran of exporting violence and extremism to other countries.

Last month, U.S. President Donald Trump said he had instructed the U.S. Navy to fire on any Iranian ships that harass it at sea, but said later he was not changing the military’s rules of engagement.

After Trump’s statement, the head of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards, Major General Hossein Salami, said that the Islamic Republic would destroy U.S. warships if its security is threatened in the Gulf.