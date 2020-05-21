Iran should be repaid billions it spent in Syria, legislator says

Iran should be paid back the money it has spent in Syria, according to an Iranian legislator who estimated that Tehran has “given” Damascus as much as $30bn.

Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh said the money paid to Syria came from the national coffers and has to be paid back.

Falahatpisheh visited Syria in March 2018 and following his visit said Iran should help Syria as long as Syria asks for it and claimed that Iran had played a major role in all the successful operations in the country “against terrorists”. He also pointed out that Syria had a “major debt” to Iran which it had to pay back but did not mention the extent of the debt.

The issue of who will economically benefit in Syria after peace returns has been discussed in media as recently as this month when controversy erupted over a close relative of Bashar al-Assad and his billion-dollar empire. Some have said that Iran and Russia are competitors when it comes to reaping the benefits of their “investment” in Syria

Iran and Hezbollah have set up bases around Syria, raising the ire of the United States and Israel, which regularly carries out air strikes against Iranian targets in the war-torn country.

Earlier this week, Iranian officials refuted Israeli accounts that Tehran was withdrawing its forces from Syria.