Saudi Arabia urged by activist groups to release jailed women’s rights defenders

Authorities in Saudi Arabia have been urged to release prominent female activists whose arrests two years ago signaled a sweeping crackdown on dissent.

Loujain al-Hathloul, an advocate for women’s rights in the kingdom, was among several activists arrested on 15 May 2018.

She was apprehended in the United Arab Emirates and deported to Saudi Arabia weeks before the much-publicised lifting of the kingdom’s driving ban on women in June 2018 – a right she had long championed.

Loujain’s sister, Lina, said the activist was “losing hope” after her trial date was pushed back indefinitely amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We can hear that she’s losing hope,” Lina said. “It’s really worrying that my parents can’t visit her.”

Her family has previously said Loujain has been subject to torture and sexual abuse while in prison.