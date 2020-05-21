PM to receive forensic report on sugar crisis today

Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a federal cabinet meeting on Thursday to discuss the forensic report on the sugar crisis that will be presented today.

The Sugar Inquiry Commission (SIC) has prepared its final report which recommends a serious course of action against four dozen key middlemen, unregistered buyers, entities and sugar barons accused of earning illegal profits worth tens of billions of rupees through unjustified price hike, Benami transactions, tax evasion, suspicious sugar export deals, illegal power production, misuse of subsidy and purchasing cane out of the books.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director General Wajid Zia will be presenting the forensic report comprising 200 pages in the cabinet meeting.

The report carries details pertaining to sugar production and its sale record, the sources said, adding that it also revealed the anonymous buyers of the product.

The much-awaited forensic report was to be presented to Prime Minister Imran Khan on April 25, however, it was given three-weeks’ time upon the request of the commission probing the matter.)

The SIC, in a 63-day marathon proceedings, met more than 220 individuals after march 18, 2020, revealed officials associated with the commission. the report may consist of an executive summary (150-pages) with some four volumes and more than 4,000 pages as supporting official documents.