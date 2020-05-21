World must pay heed to brutal trampling in IoK: President Alvi

President Arif Alvi has urged that the world must pay heed to the brutal trampling of human rights in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

The president took to Twitter and shared a previous tweet of Prime Minister Imran Khan where he warned the international community that a false flag operation is imminent from India as a diversion of the ongoing genocide in IOK.

According to Arif Alvi, killings, rapes, demolitions of houses, blinding with pellet guns, arrests should not continue in the occupied territory.

Rights groups have previously criticised India for using “disproportionate force” in a bid to take out rebels, wielding lightweight weapons such as the AK 47.

Earlier, PM took to Twitter after India said Pakistan was behind the unrest in Kashmir, leading to a spike in the verbal duel between the two sides.

He slammed India’s ruling party of following policies that could imperil the peace of South Asia. “The international community must act before India’s reckless moves jeopardise peace & security in South Asia,” he said.

The Premier had voiced his concerns over India’s agendas to undertake another deceptive false flag operation in Indian-occupied Kashmir repetitively.

He noted that in such an event, Pakistan would be forced to respond with its military might. He added, “And then you are looking at two nuclear-armed countries eyeball to eyeball, and anything can happen.”